Dublin-based fintech company raises €4m in funding

Founded last year, the company, which provides trade finance products to small and medium businesses (SMEs) across Europe through a network of partner brands, said that it aims to expand access to working capital for SMEs in Europe through its technology, ready access to capital markets, and partnerships with experienced local operators.

"Europe’s small businesses are too often denied the financial tools enjoyed by large companies, a disadvantage resulting in slower growth," Brian Norton, chief executive and co-founder of Supply Finance, said. "We founded Supply to tip the scales back to even for SMEs. Through amazing technology and world-class capital markets expertise, we’re giving the little guys the same financing tools as their larger competitors."

The capital raise will be used to fund the company’s expansion into at least three European markets, starting with Denmark, and as part of the announcement the company said that it has already completed its first partnership through a €1m investment in Omniveta, a Danish business that provides liquidity to its customers. Through the Supply Finance partnership, Omniveta is expanding its capital base and upgrading its technology to provide an increasingly streamlined service to a larger set of customers, a statement from Supply Finance said.

In addition, Supply Finance assisted Omniveta in its recent closing of a €7.5m credit facility from Advance Global Capital, the London-based fund manager. "This, coupled with the equity investment from Supply, will enable Omniveta to greatly expand its business in 2018 and beyond," Mr Norton said.

Supply Finance was founded by Mr Norton, a serial entrepreneur, who was previously co-founder and chief executive of Future Finance, a European-wide student lending business that raised nearly €200m in funding, and Jay Verjee, a serial entrepreneur, who has built three SMEs in the last five years.

