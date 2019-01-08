Dublin-based Cubic Telecom in partnership with Panasonic

Cubic will expand its connectivity management solution for Panasonic Automotive customers across 54 countries in North America and Europe.

Panasonic Automotive is a division company of Panasonic Corporation, and a global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions.

Through Cubic’s PACE Platform, Panasonic Automotive can access advanced connectivity analytics, a SIM inventory management portal, as well as a full range of customer care services.

Commenting on the announcement Cubic CEO Barry Napier said he was "excited" to partner with Panasonic Automotive.

"We are collaborating with Panasonic Automotive to support the delivery of future-proof connected technology solutions for its clients," Mr Napier said.

He added that Cubic is also working with Panasonic Automotive to offer connectivity management solutions for a broader range of markets and vehicle categories.

Cubic, which has over 110 staff spread across six offices worldwide, is a privately held, and to-date it has received close to €80m in funding.

Investors in the group include Audi Electronics Venture, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Online Editors