Dublin-based Cubic Telecom connects with Škoda deal

Sandyford-based Cubic Telecom has entered a partnership with Škoda motors to enable connectivity for Škoda drivers across Europe.

Through Cubic’s Pace platform drivers will have access to connected services such as infotainment apps, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

Drivers will enjoy reliable and secure up-to-date information and entertainment integrated with the Škoda virtual cockpit, accessing navigation, route guidance and mapping, as well as personal apps.

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO said: "Škoda is currently experiencing rapid growth and with our expertise in connecting more than two million cars globally, Cubic is now part of Škoda’s strategy to incorporate seamless and secure connectivity into its customers’ daily journeys."

"This partnership represents Cubic’s further expansion into the Volkswagen Group as a trusted global connectivity partner."

The technology will be available first in the new Škoda Scala and Kamiq models later this year, followed by other models from the car company.

Cubic, which has over 110 staff in six offices worldwide, is privately held, and has received close to €80m in funding.

Investors in the group include Audi Electronics Venture, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

