Dublin security tech firm looks to US with plans for San Francisco office

TDS, a Dublin-based security system supplier, is set to open a new office in San Francisco after it concluded new contracts with professional and financial services giants Accenture and Mastercard.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, Frank Hart, chief executive of TDS, and chief technology officer Stephen Bishop confirmed the company was looking to grow, with plans to boost its headcount to 120 with 30 new hires.

Hart said the company, which also provides health and safety products, had noticed revenue had pivoted toward its software as a service (SAAS) business. It subsequently won new contracts with several large firms, including multi-million global deals with Accenture and Mastercard.

TDS utilised Amazon Web Service (AWS) technology to help boost the development of its new Covid compliance features and help its customers facilitate their return to work. Products include a contactless visitor check in, customised visitor alerts and headcount social distancing systems. "These deals are very significant on our bottom line," said Hart. "We are very sticky with our customers and have a close relationship with them. We will be working with them for the foreseeable, so the ongoing revenue will be very significant." On the company's expansion, Hart said the company was currently in a growth phase as it hopes to hire the 30 additional staff by the end of the first quarter next year. "TDS at the moment is about 90 employees, and we hope to grow to 120 by the first quarter next year. We hope to bottom out this year at about €20m turnover, with about 20 to 25pc growth next year." Hart said TDS, which also has an office in London, is planning on opening a facility in San Francisco in the first half of next year as new deals continue to be driven from the US. TDS will focus the small office on commercial and customer support, with the company close to closing a deal with a "very large technical partner" for its equipment roll out in the US. "We see the opportunity with Covid," said Hart. "It has brought its challenges with how we manage our workforce, but we see very active engagement from our customers."