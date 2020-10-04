| 7.8°C Dublin

Dublin security tech firm looks to US with plans for San Francisco office

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

TDS, a Dublin-based security system supplier, is set to open a new office in San Francisco after it concluded new contracts with professional and financial services giants Accenture and Mastercard.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, Frank Hart, chief executive of TDS, and chief technology officer Stephen Bishop confirmed the company was looking to grow, with plans to boost its headcount to 120 with 30 new hires.

Hart said the company, which also provides health and safety products, had noticed revenue had pivoted toward its software as a service (SAAS) business. It subsequently won new contracts with several large firms, including multi-million global deals with Accenture and Mastercard.