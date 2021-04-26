Dublin-listed Draper Esprit sees its portfolio value grow to over €1bn

Dublin and London-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit says its portfolio value will be “not less than” £955m (€1bn) when it reports its full year results in June.

The company’s financial year-end is 31 March. At the end of its financial year 2020 its portfolio value was £703m (€806m).

The improvement is due to a “strong performance across the breadth of the portfolio,” according to a trading update from the group.

Draper Esprit said its gross portfolio increase in fair value is expected to be at least £330m (47pc) over the year.

Net asset value per share is expected to be at least 728p, up from 555p the prior year.

Investments for the year include lead positions in earlier stage investments Ravelin, Agora, Riverlane and Focal Point as well as larger, later stage rounds in Cazoo, PrimaryBid, CoachHub.

The company had realisations in the year ended 31 March 2021 of £206m, this includes proceeds from full exits from Peak Games, TransferWise, and Decibel, and partial disposals of holdings in UiPath and Trustpilot.

Draper Esprit had available cash at year-end of £161m.

Since the end of its financial year it has invested $60m as the lead investor in a Series B funding round in FintechOS.

The company said it has a “strong deal pipeline” with over £50m of deals approved by its investment committee and further visibility on over £75m of near-term qualified pipeline.

Martin Davis, CEO of Draper Esprit, said: "The market for tech company investments has been exceptionally strong since the pandemic, highlighting the importance of technology to many aspects of our future.”

“Our impressive fair value increase reflects that, as well as the ability of our partners to identify companies with potential for high growth. The nature of venture capital means that investments must be made throughout the cycle. Today's strong returns are partly down to investments made when things were less buoyant.”

The company will publish its final results for year-end 31 March 2021 on June 14.