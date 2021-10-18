Dublin firm Kianda Technologies receives €1.5m investment

Dublin-based tech company Kianda Technologies has received a €1.5m investment from Kernel Capital.

The investment was led through the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund, supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Founded in 2016, Kianda has created a cloud-based automation platform that allows users, with or without coding skills, to digitise and streamline their business processes.

The company has over 25,000 users and international clients including Deme Group, Mercury, listed pharmaceutical group Uniphar and Aji Bio Pharma.

The funds will be used to expand the company’s current team and for product development.

Kianda said its low-code / no-code platform is enabling an increasing number of organisations to bridge the digital skills gap and keep pace with new demands and growth.

The surge in remote working has accelerated the adoption of low-code / no-code development technologies, a market which US-based research and consulting company Gartner estimate is worth $13.8bn this year and growing in excess of 20pc per annum.

“Our vision is to grow our company and become a market leader in no-code development market. Our motto is ‘we are makers’ and we want to empower people with or without tech skills to become makers like us and address their digitalisation needs themselves” Derya Sousa, co-founder of Kianda Technologies, said.

Kernel Capital was advised by RDJ on this transaction and Kianda Technologies by FOD Solicitors.

Commenting on the investment, Niall Olden, managing partner of Kernel Capital, said: “Kianda is a company on a positive growth trajectory with an excellent product, strong team and building ‘blue-chip’ clients based in the UK, US, Belgium and Australia.”

“The achievements of the company to date are impressive and this new funding will ensure the expansion of the team and greater resources for enhanced product development.”