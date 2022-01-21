Dublin cleantech firm Exergyn raises €31m in Series A funding round

The Dublin-based cleantech company Exergyn has raised $35m (€31m) in funding based on its environmentally-friendly technology for heating, refrigeration and air-conditioning units.

The company, co-founded by managing director Kevin O’Toole, Alan Healy and Barry Cullen, aims to double its staff to 60 people with the money.

Exergyn’s ‘thermal management’ technology uses what it describes as a “shape memory alloy” (SMA) system that removes eco-destructive refrigerant gases.

“Exergyn's sustainable solid-state solution replaces toxic refrigerants in heating and cooling products, reducing their environmental footprint significantly,” the company said.

“The efficient, affordable, emission-free heating and cooling product solutions can change the trajectory of global warming by eliminating refrigerant gases over the next 30 to 40 years.”

The company intends to deliver its products through partnerships with multinational companies in the heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, automotive, and aerospace industries.

The €31m funding round was led by Mercuria, a global energy investment company headquartered in Switzerland, and a family-based “multi-strategy” investment firm, Lacerta Partners.

The Czech-based venture capital firm McWin also participated.

"We are extremely pleased to have raised such a significant level of funding,” said managing director Kevin O’Toole. “By joining forces with Mercuria, Lacerta and McWin, we can expand our offering into multiple new verticals. Exergyn's mission is to significantly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging shape memory alloys to enable the commercial production of groundbreaking, clean energy products. We are thrilled to leverage this latest funding and begin Exergyn's next phase, offering sustainable, cost-effective, clean solutions to a variety of industries worldwide."

Mercuria’s managing director, David Haughie, said that the investment firm was attracted to the Irish company because of future demand for eco-friendly technology.

"The team behind Exergyn has continually demonstrated the real potential of its unique SMAs, showcasing how durable, efficient and impactful they are,” said David Haughie. “Mercuria’s ambition is for these SMAs to negate the need for refrigerants in traditional sectors such as the cooling and refrigeration industry, allowing even more

cost-efficient operation, with zero HFC-driven impact on the environment. We recognise the growing demand for solutions such as Exergyn’s SMA in industries worldwide, and we look forward to supporting the team towards rapid growth as they enter the next phase of the business."



