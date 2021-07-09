Dublin-based tech company Viatel Group buys third business in nine months

The Viatel Group, a cloud and connectivity provider, today completed its third acquisition in nine months, buying Nova Telecom.

Viatel Group said the addition of Nova Telecom will help it further expand its presence in Irish and international markets.

Founded in 2004, Cork-based Nova Telecom provides business connectivity, voice and data services along with residential broadband services to over two thousand customers across Ireland including Irish Water, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Eventbrite.

The financial details of the deal were not made public.

The latest deal follows Viatel’s acquisition of Ripplecom last October and Irish Telecom in December.

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel, welcomed Nova’s addition to the Viatel family.

“We believe Nova’s experience and culture of customer focus is a great fit for Viatel, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring more services and value to Nova’s customers,” Mr Rellis said.

“We have a great team and are experiencing a period of very strong growth right across our business,” he added.

The newly expanded Viatel Group now serves over 4,200 businesses across Ireland and 30,000 residential customers under the Digiweb brand.

Dave McDonald, founder of Nova, said: “We are delighted for Nova Telecom to join the Viatel family and believe that they understand our focus on customer experience above all.”

“Having built our customer base carefully over seventeen years, we are looking forward to bringing our customers a broad range of new connectivity, cloud and security services as we work with them to be successful in the new business environment,” he added.

Viatel employs over 180 people across Ireland with locations in Dublin, Dundalk, Cork and Limerick.

Its customers include Voxpro, Kingston International and the Departments of Agriculture and of Education.

Viatel was acquired by Digiweb in 2013, subsequently expanding the business into a network of 8,400km of fibre across 12 European cities.

Venture Legal Services acted as legal counsel for Viatel in the acquisition of Nova.