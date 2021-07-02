Dublin-based StoryToys sold to UK group Team17 for €22m

An image from the StoryToys website

StoryToys, a Dublin-based developer and publisher of educational entertainment apps for children, has been sold to UK group Team17 for $26.5m (€22.4m).

A further maximum $22.5m (€19m) will be payable in cash on delivery of certain targets by StoryToys within three years following completion of the deal, according to a statement from Team17.

Founded in 2011, StoryToys is a multi-award-winning player in educational entertainment apps for children under the age of eight.

The company has produced apps with many major children's brands, including The LEGO Group, Disney, Pixar, Penguin, Sesame Workshop, Warner Bros, Hasbro, and Nickelodeon.

Its apps have been downloaded over 100 million times across 120 countries and its products are available in 28 different languages.

StoryToys generates revenues from its apps through subscription, in-app purchases, and paid apps.

Its entire team will join Team17 as part of the acquisition.

Emmet O'Neill, CEO of StoryToys, said: "Team17 is the perfect home for StoryToys as we enter into this incredible new chapter.”

“Our goal is to be the number one provider of edutainment content for young children. Collaborating with Team17 will make that a faster and more exciting journey,” he added.

UK company Team17 is a global games entertainment label and developer of independent ("indie") video games.

The acquisition is being carried out via its parent company TouchPress and will be funded from Team17's existing cash reserves.

The company said the purchase of StoryToys “will broaden Team17's existing skillset and customer reach.”

StoryToys is “profitable and growing and expected to be immediately earnings accretive,” Team17 said.

It added that the deal will deliver cross collaboration opportunities between Team17 and StoryToys, such as writers, artists, musicians, programmers, editors and designers, in addition to sales and marketing.

Patrick O’Donnell, analyst at Goodbody, said: “The acquisition of StoryToys establishes a new complementary and growing edutainment vertical for Team17.”

“Commentary in the statement [from Team17] indicates that the acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive and deliver margins and cash generation approaching the levels of Team17.”