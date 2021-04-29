Drone delivery firm Manna Aero raises $25m

The Irish drone delivery startup company, Manna Aero, has raised $25m (€21m) in funding to expand.

The company, started by former CarTrawler executive Bobby Healy, attractd the cash from Draper Esprit, Team Europe, DST Global and others.

Manna Aero has been in trials in Oranmore for almost a year. Its drones typically deliver small packages such as fast food.

The drones typically fly at an altitude of between 50 metres and 80 metres and at a speed of over 60kph.

The company hopes to take advantage of loosening rules across Europe for commercial drone operation.

Manna Aero holds a ‘Specific Operating Permission’ granted by the Irish Aviation Authority to fly specific small unmanned aircraft in Ireland.