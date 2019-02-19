Driving closer to autonomous cars - Arralis and Tyndall sign €400k deal

Limerick-headquartered Arralis has entered into a €400,000 R&D agreement with the Tyndall National Institute to develop technology that can be used in autonomous vehicles.

Limerick-headquartered Arralis has entered into a €400,000 R&D agreement with the Tyndall National Institute to develop technology that can be used in autonomous vehicles.

The mmWave fabrication technology can also be used in applications such as satellite communications, 5G and radar imaging.

Welcoming the partnership, Tyndall’s senior staff scientist Dr James Rohan said: "We are delighted to work with Arralis on this exciting project which combines Tyndall’s micro-fabrication expertise in thick-film electrochemical simulation, processing, integration and testing with the design capabilities of Arralis for the rapidly developing mmWave devicemarket."

Backed by Enterprise Ireland, the development of new monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), is vital given the growth of data-centric traffic, increased demands on our current communications networks and future internet of things application requirements, including autonomous vehicles and satellite communications, Arralis said in a statement.

"Our data-hungry society demands constant, uninterrupted access to more and more information, and this demand will only increase in the future," Marie Bourke, business and technical programme manager at Arralis, said.

"New cost-effective, high-volume and geometry-scaled mmWave manufacturing is needed to meet future IoT demands. The partnership of two leaders in this area, Arralis and Tyndall, will enable us to take a step closer to global interconnectivity through new integrated mmWave technologies," she added.

As well as its office in Limerick, Arralis has design offices in Belfast and Manchester. Its business development and sales team is based in Harwell in the UK.

Online Editors