Draper Esprit raises £110m in over-subscribed share placing

Dublin-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit has raised £110m (€120.8m) in over-subscribed share placing.

The funds were raised at a placing price of 555 pence per share by way of the conditional placing of 19,819,820 new ordinary shares.

The placing price represents a premium of approximately 0.5pc to the closing mid-market price of 552 pence per ordinary share on October 1 and is equal to the reported net asset value as at 31 March 2020.

The company said it believes there is a “significant opportunity” to deploy further capital driven by a growing European venture capital market and an accelerated transition to digital driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It plans to increase its rate of investment to around £120m per year.

