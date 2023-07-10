DPC fines Dept of Health €22,500 for ‘excessive and disproportionate’ questions about families of children with special needs

The decision follows allegations made by a whistleblower from the Department of Health about the strategy employed by the State body in defending legal actions from families of children with special needs.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined the Department of Health €22,500 for the “excessive and disproportionate” eliciting of sensitive personal details about the private lives of people who had taken legal action against the state on issues relating to children with special education needs.

The case arose following an RTE Investigates programme in 2021, citing a Department of Health whistleblower, Shane Corr, who said that there was a practice of collecting sensitive medical and personal information about vulnerable children and their families when the state was defending lawsuits.

“I saw several notes relating to alcoholism within the family structure. I saw notes relating to siblings of the children that weren’t relevant. Every type of family information,” Mr Corr said in the RTE programme.

“Whether the child was prone to violent acts towards its parents, its siblings, its teacher, its doctor. Everything that you would not want to know about the family living beside you was there.

“It was drawn from speaking to doctors, it was transcribed and put into Excel sheets and shared with the Department of Education and Science and the HSE.”

In a decision made last month and published today, Helen Dixon’s regulatory office said that the Department’s “broadly worded” questions asking the HSE to “share any other issues HSE feels worth mentioning” about the litigants resulted in the provision of private information about the lives of plaintiffs and their families.

This information, the DPC discovered, included details about “plaintiffs’ jobs and living circumstances, information about their parents’ marital difficulties and in one case, information received directly from a doctor about the services that were being provided to the plaintiff”.

This was “excessive and disproportionate”, the DPC found, when it was elicited unnecessarily for the purposes of seeking to settle a case.

The DPC also found that the Department had infringed the requirements to process personal data securely. The inquiry found that the Department ought to have ensured that better internal access restrictions were in place in relation to the files.

In addition to the fine, the DPC also imposed a ban on further processing the “sensitive” data in the files and a reprimand was delivered.