| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Don’t be so quick to write off tech stocks: they’ve got fundamentals

Adrian Weckler

Michael Douglas in the 1987 film 'Wall Street' Expand
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week in New York Expand

Close

Michael Douglas in the 1987 film 'Wall Street'

Michael Douglas in the 1987 film 'Wall Street'

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week in New York

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week in New York

/

Michael Douglas in the 1987 film 'Wall Street'

In the 1987 film Wall Street, Hal Holbrook’s moralistic character, Lou Mannheim, takes Charlie Sheen’s impetuous young Bud Fox to one side.

Stick to the fundamentals,” he tells Gordon Gekko’s disciple.
“That’s how IBM and Hilton were built. Good things sometimes take time.”

More On Amazon

Most Watched

Privacy