Don’t be so quick to write off tech stocks: they’ve got fundamentals

In the 1987 film Wall Street, Hal Holbrook’s moralistic character, Lou Mannheim, takes Charlie Sheen’s impetuous young Bud Fox to one side.

“Stick to the fundamentals,” he tells Gordon Gekko’s disciple.

“That’s how IBM and Hilton were built. Good things sometimes take time.”

There will be more than a few investors leaning on this type of wisdom after the sort of week that tech stocks have had.

They’ve crashed. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Tesla and Amazon have all lost between €120bn and €200bn each in market value.

Others, like Zoom (down two-thirds) and Netflix (down three-quarters), are even worse.

What the hell is going on? Are we all suddenly reassessing what we think the value of these tech companies is? Or is something else causing these valuations to slide?

In Ireland, there’s a growing number of people who don’t even trade stocks who will be affected by this – pension contributors and multinational employees.

If part of your compensation is tied to share options in one of the tech giants, you may have to put that attic conversion on hold.

Similarly, you may want to check what part of your pension goes into ‘high-growth’ stocks.

But those with more straightforward investments in a broad tech portfolio have another, more basic question: is Apple – down 15pc in the last month alone – now a bad bet?

For day-traders, the answer may be that it is. But using Hal Holbrook’s logic, the analysis has to be a little different.

What’s happening appears to be a repricing of those high-growth shares based on slightly more attractive alternatives to conservative investors.

Read More

In plain English, interest rates going up makes bonds more attractive.

That means a little less institutional money in the kind of shares that big investors were happy to risk because of the too-low returns from things like bonds.

So it’s not that the market thinks the iPhone is somehow overrated. It’s that the safe-as-houses option just got a little nicer-looking, leading to slightly less demand for Apple shares.

This isn’t the case for all tech-adjacent assets, of course. Crypto – and NFTs in particular – is crashing at the kind of rate that wipes people out.

Luna, a so-called ‘stablecoin’, was trading at $85 10 days ago. By the latter stages of last week, it was at 3 cents.

Bitcoin, the crypto asset most held by Irish casual investors through apps such as Revolut, is down 19pc for the week, 24pc for the month and a whopping 51pc over the last six months.

Ethereum, the other major crypto asset held by Irish dabblers, is even worse – down 27pc for the week and 53pc over the last six months.

Both are down over 40pc for the year, making this the first time in a while that crypto has fallen over a medium-term investment period.

In typical crypto-world fashion, responses to this have swung wildly from ‘this is the opportunity of a lifetime’ to ‘I was duped and will never touch this garbage again’.

I have no strong view on whether crypto, in whatever guise, represents any worthy asset-class investment.

But just as it’s important to point out the huge absence of regulatory oversight, transparency, safety nets and basic controls, it’s also fair to note that there remains a lot of very substantial medium-to-long term institutional investments in crypto and crypto-adjacent systems.

That is no guarantee of any kind of viability. But it is a signal that the underlying technology is being taken seriously by entities other than hype-merchants. It may even suggest that there are emerging baselines to crypto and blockchain that have gained institutional acceptance.

But in the short term, is the current dive in tech and crypto stock values going to continue?

Or has the market now priced in the relative attractions of low-growth alternatives – the sort of tech companies that Hal Holbrook was referring to in Wall Street, the ones with “fundamentals”?

If so, some of the shares look comparatively cheap for long-term investors. Being three-quarters down from its peak is a harsh adjudication on Netflix’s fundamentals, unless you believe the streaming market has now become saturated or that strengthened competitors – especially Disney, but also Apple and Amazon – are now set to eat its lunch.

Similarly, there is no sign that Google (down 12pc in the last month and 25pc in the last six months) is losing any core appeal or dominance in its strongest markets. Or Apple. Or Microsoft, or Amazon, or even Tesla.

So while it’s been a brutal period for those looking to make a living off owning shares in these companies, it doesn’t look like any of them are really under any significant threat.

This doesn’t mean that you should buy tech stocks. Or, if you hold them now, that you shouldn’t sell them in the interests of drawing a line under your exposure to the equity bloodbath going on.

But it’s a fair bet that most of today’s tech firms will still be around in a couple of years with new products.