Donald Trump hits out at European Union for fining Google under antitrust laws

President Donald Trump has hit out at the European Union for fining Google under antitrust laws.

The president tweeted: "I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!"

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager yesterday fined Google €4.3bn after finding it had used its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals. Google has said it will appeal the decision - the latest in a series of actions against the company.

Ms Vestager is best known for slapping a €13bn back-tax bill on Apple two years ago. Yesterday she denied any anti-American bias.

"I very much like the US," she said at a news conference to announce the Google fine, when asked about a remark by US President Donald Trump, inset, that she "hated" the country, reportedly made at a G7 summit last month.

Google employs around 7,000 people in Ireland, making it, along with Apple, one of the biggest private sector employers in the State.

