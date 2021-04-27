Digital Hub to shut and Land Development Agency will take over Liberties properties

The Digital Hub in Dublin’s Liberties is to shut, following a government decision to dissolve the state agency that was originally set up in 2003 to promote the capital and the run-down areas around Thomas St as a centre for digital industries.

In a statement, The Digital Hub chair Paul Holden said he was “surprised” and "deeply disappointed” by the decision and that it will remain open until at least the end of June 2022.

Properties in the Liberties, understood to be worth 10s of millions of euro, will be transferred to the Land Development Agency in mid-2022.

Around 400 companies have used the Hub’s services including Stripe, Amazon, Havok and Slack, often as a first base when setting up in Ireland. However, while Dublin is now a global centre for digital companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and indigenous firms like Intercom, the sector is centred to a large extent on the so called Silicon Docks area around Grand Canal Harbour on the opposite side of the city, where large new office blocks were available after the financial crash while the Digital Hub’s significant property bank was largely undeveloped.

In 2020 the Digital Hub signed a memorandum of understanding with the new Land Development Agency to develop a masterplan for its property portfolio, which includes buildings and sites on either side of Thomas St close to the the huge Guinness brewery.

Last year's award of a €17m fund to support start-up ventures to a consortium of privately founded innovation hubs made up of Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, PorterShed in Galway, Republic of Work in Cork and RDI Hub in Kerry was a more direct blow to the Digital Hub where an earlier fund had been managed by the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC).

As well as a base for businesses the Digital Hub is engaged with community and educational programmes catering to the local community in Dublin 8, historically among the poorest areas of the capital.

Paul Holden, Chair of the Digital Hub Development Agency, said: “The Board of The Digital Hub was surprised to learn that the Agency is to be dissolved, and extremely disappointed that our ambition to build an enterprise cluster focused on e-health, climate action and other significant social and economic challenges, rooted in the local community, was not shared.”

Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of the Digital Hub Development Agency said that: “the Minister (Eamon Ryan) and the Department didn’t share our vision for creating a sustainable urban quarter in the Liberties. We will continue to support our companies and our partners for the next 14 months and in the coming weeks we will agree with the Department of the Environment, Climate & Communications and the Land Development Agency the schedule for an orderly transfer of ownership.”

