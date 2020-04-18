Devenish agrees €30m deal in the Caribbean

Agri-technology group Devenish has just signed a £25m (€29m) tech and R&D agreement with the Jamaica-based Caribbean Broilers.

The 10-year contract will mean that Belfast-based Devenish's science and technology will be used in the production of sustainable chicken suited to a tropical climate and diet.

"We will build a performance house, identify challenges and use our combined knowledge and expertise to agree trial implementation," said Devenish chief executive Richard Kennedy.

Devenish uses a combination of science, technology and innovation in the development of food production systems, and specialises in the optimisation of nutrient use for the animal feed and food industry.

The company has an annual turnover of £235m, with a staff of 700 spread across the globe.

It boasts an innovation centre in Dowth, Co Meath, and operations in the Middle East and India.

Caribbean Broilers is an agri-business firm operating in three markets: Jamaica, Haiti and the United States.

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Kennedy said Ireland had the ability to play a key role in the international food industry once the crisis had passed.

Sunday Indo Business