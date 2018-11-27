Denis Naughten did not jeopardise National Broadband Plan bidding process, review finds

A review of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan has found ex-minister Denis Naughten did not jeopardise it – but opposition parties are unlikely to allow the Government proceed with the plan without a fight.

A review of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan has found ex-minister Denis Naughten did not jeopardise it – but opposition parties are unlikely to allow the Government proceed with the plan without a fight.

The study by independent auditor Peter Smyth has found that private meetings Mr Naughten had with businessman David McCourt did not amount to an attempt to interfere with the process.

Mr McCourt is the head of the only consortium left in the running for the valuable contract to rollout broadband across rural Ireland.

While carrying out his review, Mr Smyth had to rely heavily on the accounts provided to him by the ex-minister and businessman.

But he concludes that neither Mr Naughten nor Mr McCourt were in a position to influence the bidding process in favour of Granahan McCourt.

The report states that “the fact that the former Minister met with Mr McCourt (or representatives of the other bidders) outside the process is not in and of itself a basis for finding that the procurement process has been tainted”.

Mr Smyth notes that in the absence of minutes and notes he is reliant in the statements of the former minister, Mr McCourt and other parties for verification, “therefore I cannot unequivocally state that the State-led intervention under the NBP was not discussed at the meetings” between Mr Naughten and Mr McCourt.

However based on his ongoing review of the process and considerations of the workings of the process Mr Smyth states that he is "satisfied that neither the former minister nor Mr McCourt had the opportunity to influence the conduct of the tender process on favour of Granahan McCourt or otherwise”.

The report also notes that Mr Naughten's decision to resign “insulates the process from any apparent bias created by his engagements with Mr McCourt”.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses are waiting on the NBP to bring high-speed broadband to their area.

However, Opposition TDs are unlikely to fully accept the findings of the review which is partly redacted.

Read more: National Broadband Plan report: what happens now and what rollout obstacles still remain?

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy has already questioned why there are rules in place for bidding process if they are not carefully followed.

“The Taoiseach, and indeed many other Government Deputies, when they learned of Mister Naughten’s repeated meetings with David McCourt, accepted his actions were inappropriate and had an impact on the NBP process. For the report to find different is ridiculous,” she said.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has claimed it would be “reckless” for the Government to proceed with the plan.

“People in rural Ireland are anxious to have access to high-speed broadband, but no one wants to be ripped off. We cannot stand over an unsafe situation where ministerial protocols are being ignored with a real risk to the taxpayer of being sued,” he said.

Mr Howlin added: “If necessary, a new tendering process, including State companies, could be run within months given all of the preparation that has already been done in this process. That is a small price to pay to avoid over-paying for a network that will be outside of public control and where there is a risk of the State being sued for allowing such a compromised process to continue.”

Online Editors