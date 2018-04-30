Preparing for the future of human-machine partnerships at a time when so many technologies are reaching critical inflection point is a priority for business leaders.

Dell Technologies World 2018: ‘If AI is your rocket ship, data is the fuel’

The realities of digital transformation, however, present a number of issues, not least the diverse views held by these leaders on what exactly this new dawn will bring.

‘Make it real’ is the theme of Dell Technologies World 2018, held at the Sands Convention Centre in Las Vegas, which is focused on showcasing how its own businesses are best placed to bring firms on this digital journey, end-to-end. During the three-day event, experts from Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware will demonstrate the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security.

CEO Michael Dell told delegates during his keynote speech on the first day of the event that firms need to embrace, not just a digital transformation, but a transformation also in IT, workforce and security. "It’s not just the new normal, it’s the new mandatory,” he said.

And Michael takes the stage @DellTech @DellTechWorld #DellTechWorld pic.twitter.com/wpismMxj7b — Louise Kelly (@Louise_a_Kelly) April 30, 2018 Dell Tech’s study ‘Realising 2030’, which surveyed 3,800 business leaders over 17 different countries, was highlighted at the event, research which revealed that, while half of these leaders believe that automated systems will free up their time, 50pc forecast otherwise. A similar split in the research showed that 42pc see more job satisfaction in a future that offloads tasks to machines, an opinion that 58pc disagree with.

Whether viewed as an opportunity or a threat, the majority of those surveyed forecast that their workforce and machines will be integrated within the next five years. “Tech is now at the very top of the agenda for business leaders everywhere...the tech strategy is the business strategy,” said Michael Dell.

“The geeks are becoming rockstars...as there’s such an urgent need to deliver...our world and your organisation depends on it.

“Success going forward looks very different to success in the past.”

But while business leaders are united in the need for this complete transformation, there are challenges raised that create barriers for this effective digital overhaul. According to the Dell research, just 27pc believe that they are leading the way in terms of integrating digital in all that they do.

Lack of digital vision and strategy (61pc) was cited as just one of those constraints, a problem that hasn’t beset indoor farming firm Aerofarms which featured at the event. With a mission statement to grow food smarter and better, the firm took home one of the ‘Innovator’ customer awards at the conference.

“It’s a new disruptive firm born in the world of AI,” said Michael Dell, who told the crowd that companies are starting to use AI and machine learning to tap into data for better progress. “If AI is your rocket ship, data is your fuel. Data will become your most valuable asset.” From his starting point 34 years ago, Michael Dell said the company created over a trillion dollars, something “that’s not very easy to do”.

Over 14,000 delegates - media, analysts, execs - are expected to attend Dell Technologies World 2018 this week; with a further 35,000 tuning in through live streams and on-demand virtual video. In addition to leading Dell executives, the crowd can expect presentations from a host of special guest speakers, including US actor Jeffrey Wright who showcased how VR technology is helping to treat those suffering from PTSD.

