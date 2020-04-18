Datasolutions, a Dublin-based software company, has said it is planning to achieve €100m in revenues from sales in the UK this year

Datasolutions, the Dublin-based specialist IT distributor, has announced record revenue of €74m in the year to March 2020, a 57pc increase.

The company, which includes Check Point, Citrix, HPE Aruba and Nutanix in its vendor portfolio, has targeted revenue of €100m by March 2022. Datasolutions plans to achieve its target through enhanced partner initiatives and services such as its dedicated cloud security sales workshops, which are due to be launched in the coming months.

Michael O'Hara, managing director of Datasolutions, said the business had experienced steady growth since entering the UK market in 2016. The operations in the UK now account for just over 50pc of its overall business, with the company looking to access new markets for further growth.

"Datasolutions is considering other markets, ideally in the EU," he said.

"Looking back now, I think it is a pity we didn't enter the UK market sooner, and I would encourage any Irish company contemplating this decision to go for it.

"The market opportunity is huge [in the UK], so there is success to be had, as long as the focus remains on the service you give."

Datasolutions employs 31 staff across its offices in Dublin and Camberley, Surrey, in the UK.

Sunday Indo Business