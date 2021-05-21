| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Data Protection Commissioner is free to tackle data transfers to the US by Facebook

High Court said DPC could proceed with the next steps of its preliminary order against the social media giant

Facebook will also pay the costs of Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer and privacy and data rights activist. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Facebook will also pay the costs of Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer and privacy and data rights activist. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg

Facebook will also pay the costs of Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer and privacy and data rights activist. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg

Facebook will also pay the costs of Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer and privacy and data rights activist. Photo: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg

Tim Healy, Sarah Collins and Adrian Weckler

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is expected to prepare plans to stop Facebook transferring data from the EU to the US, after the High Court said it could proceed with the next steps of its preliminary order against the social media giant on the matter.

Mr Justice David Barniville lifted a court-imposed stay which had halted the inquiry since last September pending the outcome of proceedings challenging the Commissioner’s decision.

Related topics

More On Facebook

Most Watched

Privacy