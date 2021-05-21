Data Protection Commissioner is free to tackle data transfers to the US by Facebook

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is expected to prepare plans to stop Facebook transferring data from the EU to the US, after the High Court said it could proceed with the next steps of its preliminary order against the social media giant on the matter.

Mr Justice David Barniville lifted a court-imposed stay which had halted the inquiry since last September pending the outcome of proceedings challenging the Commissioner’s decision.

In a lengthy judgment on proceedings by Facebook last Friday, the judge ruled that Facebook had not established any basis for impugning the Commissioner’s decision to commence the inquiry or her preliminary draft decision in favour of suspending data transfers by Facebook to the US.

Both the Irish DPC and Facebook declined to comment on the matter.

Yesterday, when making final orders arising from his judgment, the judge lifted the stay with the effect that the Commissioner’s own volition inquiry, initiated last August following a judgment of the Court of Justice of the EU, can proceed.

Declan McGrath SC, for Facebook, said the court could also make consent orders for his client to pay 90pc of the Commissioner’s costs in defending the case.

Facebook will also pay the costs of Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer and privacy and data rights activist, who was a notice party to the case.

Mr Schrems’ separate case was also aimed at halting the DPC probe, although for very different reasons. He was concerned the DPC was engaged in a process that might affect the investigation and outcome of his own complaints about Facebook’s handling of his personal data.

The resolution of his case was reached earlier this year on the basis of an agreement concerning how his complaint, originally made in 2013 and reformulated in 2015, will be addressed.

Facebook took its proceedings last August after the DPC, Ireland’s supervisory authority for data protection rights, informed Facebook Ireland, the EU HQ of Facebook and Instagram platforms, of her decision to open an ‘own volition inquiry’ into cross-border transfers by Facebook and her preliminary draft decision that personal data should not be transferred out of the EU to its American parent, Facebook Inc.

The DPC considered the data transfers were made in circumstances which fail to guarantee a level of protection to data subjects equivalent to those provided for in EU law.

Meanwhile, MEPs yesterday adopted a resolution by 541 votes to 1 calling out Ireland for being soft on social media giants’ privacy violations.

The resolution asks the Commission to start infringement proceedings against Ireland for failing to properly apply the general data protection regulation.

The resolution follows an EU court ruling last summer in favour of Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems, which effectively ruled that data transfers to the US are illegal.

MEPs said they were “disappointed” Ireland referred the Schrems case to the EU courts, and criticised the data protection commissioner for taking too long to resolve cases.