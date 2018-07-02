Cybersecurity provider Novi invests €160k in tech to help Irish firms identify hidden threats

Novi has invested €160,000 in the development of a new cloud-based service that can detect strains of malware that traditional solutions fail to find.

The cybersecurity and proactive IT provider's analysis and reporting platform CyberView was created in response to increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

According to Novi, the service can inform firms of strains of malware which has evolved and previously been allowed to lie dormant within IT networks.

Unless identified, this malware has the potential to activate at a time when it can cause maximum impact.

Novi's Managing director George O’Dowd said that "cyber-attacks are evolving constantly, increasing in frequency while simultaneously growing in their potential to cause financial and reputational damage to businesses".

"Many of the newer strains of malware are also designed to evade the very best antivirus systems, and can therefore go undetected for years."

CyberView anlayses logs and internet usage patterns that it collects from the firewalls of firms - and then converts them into "easy-to-understand reports which help organisations to pinpoint hidden threats".

Novi said that the automated service processes tens of thousands of events to identify anomolies on a daily basis and can scale to meet customer demands.

