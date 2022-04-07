CWSI raises €21m and acquires Dutch firm

The Dublin-based IT security company CWSI has raised a €21m fund and has acquired Dutch security firm Blaud.

The funding round, comprising debt finance and equity investment, was led by the private equity fund Castlegate Investments, which was recently set up to manage the €500m fortune of Tommy Kelly, the founder of fashion e-commerce platform eShopWorld.

CWSI, which recently acquired the UK security firm AVR for €5.2m, says that its group revenues will grow to more than €20m in 2022 following the Blaud acquisition, most of which will come from outside Ireland. Blaud’s 20 employees will become part of the CWSI group. The Utrecht-based company’s clients include Smurfit Kappa, Amsterdam UMC, the Dutch Department of Waterways and Public Works, and law enforcement organisations.

CWSI’s mobile security services are offered directly and through partnerships with Telefonica, Telstra and Hutchison Whampoa (Three).

“There is a strong overlap in our solution areas,” said Ronan Murphy, co-founder and CEO of CWSI. “Both organisations have strong representation in the criminal justice and public health sectors. Bringing the two businesess together creates one of the largest and most experienced mobile security teams in Europe.”

The former boss of Ireland’s Goodbody stockbrokers, who now runs Castlegate Investments, also welcomed the deal.

“We are pleased to partner with Ronan and his proven management team to enable CWSI to execute on its strategy to build a leading, European cybersecurity business,” said Roy Barrett, Castlegate CEO.



