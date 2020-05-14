Customers can now buy gift vouchers for local small businesses from their Instagram and Facebook pages

You can now buy a gift voucher for your local small business from their own Instagram, Facebook or Googlelistings pages.

Facebook and Google will also allow small businesses to add a ‘donate’ button, too.

The tech giants say that they will not take a commission from any vouchers purchased or donations made.

Facebook says that businesses will be able to promote their gift cards through their own Pages and in News Feed posts on Facebook. On Instagram, they can do it by adding a ‘gift card’ sticker to their ‘Stories’ or a button to their ‘business profile’ page. People will also now be able to search for and discover digital gift cards for local businesses, including restaurants, fitness studios, salons, bookshops, bakeries and more.

“I hope the additional tools and guidance we are launching today will help these businesses weather this difficult period, and with our gift cards and fundraisers I hope more people can say thank you to their favourite small businesses too,” said Ciaran Quilty, vice president of global business at Facebook.

Google, meanwhile, has partnered with PayPal and GoFundMe for donations, allowing merchants to link directly to the relevant page on their website or to their gift card offerings with one of Google’s eligible partners, which include Square, Toast, Clover and Vagaro.

Businesses will also be able to share personal messages in their posts to inform customers how their donations will be put to use.

The Google support links will be available to customers later this month. Google says that it will not charge merchants or consumers any fees, however there may be partner processing fees associated with campaigns.

Online Editors