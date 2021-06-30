Currys reports ‘strong’ online performance in Ireland

Currys PC World says it experienced a “strong” performance online in Ireland last year, with e-commerce sales increasing 137pc year-on-year.

It comes as consumer spending habits changed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is part of UK group Dixons Carphone.

Sales of its electrical goods grew by 39pc year-on-year in Ireland, despite stores being closed for a number of weeks due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The company said it has repaid the €3.75m wage subsidy it received from the Irish Government.

Jim O’Hagan, managing director of Currys for Ireland, said: “Customers responded to our strong omnichannel offering in Ireland both in store and online at currys.ie.”

“We have an exciting year ahead, including moving to one brand as part of the rebrand of the UK & Ireland businesses to Currys, a new technology platform and further developing ShopLive, all of which will drive our growth even further,” he added.

In April, Carphone Warehouse, which is part of the same group, announced it was closing its 80 Irish shops with the loss of around 486 jobs.

The company had 69 standalone stores and 12 stores-within-a-store in Ireland. It follows the business decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.

Overall, Dixons Carphone reported revenue of £10bn for the 12 months to May 1, a 1pc increase year-on-year.

The company’s earnings before interest and tax (ebit) increased 22pc to £147m.

Dixons Carphone said the 11pc growth in its electricals business was offset by the decline in mobile phone sales.