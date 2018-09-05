Cubic Telecom extends partnership with Audi into Asian market

Irish company Cubic Telecom has extended its partnership with Audi through the expansion of its connected car footprint into the Asian market.

Cubic Telecom connects cars and computers to mobile networks.

Powered by Cubic Telecom’s connectivity management solution, Audi is providing high-speed 4G-enabled connected services in its cars in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan through Audi connect.

Following the extension of the partnership, Cubic Telecom’s connected car services will now operate in more than 40 countries around the world, with 1.5 million cars having access to this technology.

"Audi is a valuable partner to Cubic as we hold a shared vision focused on innovative technologies for the future of mobility," Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom, said.

"Our expansion into the Asian market represents a significant growth opportunity and I am pleased that our partnership in this region underscores our rapid rise to becoming the leading technology enabler of the connected car movement around the globe."

The connected Audi cars will have a number of integrated infotainment services including real-time navigation, route guidance (traffic, fuel, parking information etc.) and apps such as the news and weather, presented to the driver on a long-lasting hi-resolution screen.

"Cubic’s technical solution allows Audi to drive efficiency and competency in our delivery of connected services, enhancing the ultimate driving experience Audi customers have come to expect," Jens Kötz, connected architecture, energy and security lead at Audi, said.

Based in Dublin, Cubic Telecom is a privately held company with over €75m in funding.

Investors include Audi Electronics Venture, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Online Editors