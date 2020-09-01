Cubic Telecom appoints new chief technology officer

Sandyford-headquartered Cubic Telecom has appointed Marc Concannon as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Mr Concannon, who will focus on the company’s growth strategy, will report directly to the CEO of Cubic Telecom, Barry Napier.

He brings with him over 20 years of experience in software engineering, working as CTO for several big data companies such as Edge by Ascential, ClavisInsight and LogEntries, as well as within the cyber security space with Rapid7.

“The arrival of Marc as our new CTO positions Cubic for continued growth in all of our verticals,” Mr Napier said.

“Alongside our senior leadership team, Marc will drive growth in our product portfolio for our global clients using his extensive experience in IT innovation."

Cubic Telecom’s expertise in connecting a growing range of devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) has spurred more than €110m in external investment led by Qualcomm, Audi, the European Investment Bank, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) and, most recently, Act Venture Capital in Dublin.

Built up since 2008 by chief executive Barry Napier, Cubic achieved its breakthrough moment in 2016 by clinching a partnership with Audi.

That agreement to supply Audi Connect wi-fi and infotainment services on high-end vehicles has evolved into an ever-growing collaboration with Audi's parent, the Volkswagen Group.

Cubic Telecom’s customers are across the automotive, agriculture, energy and transport industries.

