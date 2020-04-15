Coronavirus: Four of Ireland's big internet providers promise slack on bills and data limits during lockdown

Irish telecoms firms say they will give customers slack on bills and data limits during the lockdown.

The four big providers — Eir, Vodafone, Three and Virgin — say they will ease restrictions on ‘fair use’ limits applied to broadband and mobile data packages. Customers facing difficulties paying bills will also be given additional leeway, the operators say.

Other players, such as Sky, Tesco Mobile and Pure Telecom, have also signed up to the overarching commitment, which was proposed by the Communications Minister Richard Bruton.

The operators also say that they will discount access to healthcare and educational websites from being counted for data limits.

And customers who don’t have fixed broadband will “have the opportunity” to get “unlimited mobile data access fro their service provider”.

The measures are to be observed by telecoms firms until June 30th, according to a joint statement from the companies and the government.

However, they companies will also be allowed to put in “appropriate” traffic management “to avoid network congestion”, meaning that data speeds may slow down for a variety of users in the near future.

Last week, Comreg announced that additional spectrum capacity for mobile operators would be provided at a nominal cost, to help networks deal with a surge in demand for communications services. Operators say that call and data volumes have risen by as much as 50pc in the last three weeks as the country tries to do its business remotely.

“These commitments will make sure that all major providers are responding to this increased reliance, providing extra capacity where needed and ensuring people have the services they need to stay connected,” said Communications Minister Richard Bruton. “These are common commitments and some operators may choose to offer extra services to their customers.”

Online Editors