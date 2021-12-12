Cork tech leaders Zyte land $3m debt funding from Silicon Valley Bank

Zyte, the Cork-headquartered internet data extraction company, has raised $3m in debt funding from US-based Silicon Valley Bank – the first time it has secured external funding.

The company, which was founded in 2010 and previously known as Scrapinghub, provides tools for companies and individuals to find data for business intelligence such as product, pricing, competitive research, news, and content monitoring. Zyte is a ‘fully remote-first’ company and employs around 200 people across 25 different countries.

Shane Evans, chief executive of Zyte, said the debt funding would allow the company to increase financial headroom and accelerate the business plan with investments in sales and marketing activities and also in product development.

“We have seen strong growth in demand, especially once we got over the initial part of Covid,” he said.

“We have a lot of stuff we have proven out, especially after the re-branding, so we want to double down on product development and sales and marketing, so this allows us to do that.”

Evans said the company had been able to fund its own growth to date, but now felt they needed to access external funding for the first time as many opportunities were developing that the company needed to pursue.

With a busy 2021 coming to a close, Evans said Zyte was starting to hire people in the US and was in the middle of an international expansion. The company has projected it should post revenue this year of around $20m.

Brian Geraghty, a Dublin-based director of Silicon Valley Bank, said it had noticed the significant progress Zyte had made in recent years. He said the bank was excited to extend its relationship with the company.

Geraghty said Silicon Valley Bank had seen strong growth across all regions of Ireland, recently closing deals in Galway, Dublin and Limerick.

He expected the bank would early next year surpass $450m lent to Irish companies since it entered the Irish market, with plans to help more companies scale into the US market.