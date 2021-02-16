Cork tech firm Everseen valued at €109m before funding round last year

Cork retail technology firm Everseen was valued at €109m before a fundraising round last year, newly-filed accounts for the business reveal.

Everseen’s technology is used to help retailers combat irregularities including the non-scanning it items at checkout tills.

Customers include US giants Walmart and Kroger and it works with 14 of the world’s top 25 retailers.

The accounts just filed by Everseen for 2019 show that the company continued to rack up significant losses as it expands. It made an €8m loss that year, on top of a €6.2m loss in 2018.

The accounts show that at the end of 2019, the company had a balance sheet deficit of €7.5m.

However, in 2020, Everseen closed a €7.1m funding round. The accounts state that a €109m valuation was placed on the company prior to that finance being raised.

The accounts also state that in 2019, Everseen negotiated three significant contracts in 2019 which were due to be implemented last year. They were poised to increase turnover and cash flow at the business.

Turnover at the company rose to €10.3m in 2019 from just over €6m in 2018. Its administrative expenses soared to €14.5m from €9.2m.

Everseen employs 24 people in Cork. Founder and CEO Alan O’Herlihy said in an interview earlier this month that that figure could rise to 40 this year. It also has 180 staff in Romania and 50 in Serbia.

The company is planning to open an office in Paris and is also eyeing a presence in Asia this year.

The Cork company has raised more than €35m since it was founded in 2007.

The firm’s backers include high-profile investors such as Carl McCann and Cyril McGuire.

Other investors in the firm include the CEO of Irish Continental ferry group, Eamonn Rothwell, Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle, and former Fexco director Pa Nolan.

Backers also include pharmacy chain owner Brian McCartan and Barry Connolly, the owner of drinks distributor Richmond Marketing.

Last year, US tech investment veteran Neil Garfinkel personally injected €500,000 into Everseen as part of the Irish firm's funding round. He’s the founding partner of Francisco Partners.

Read More

Online Editors