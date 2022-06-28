Cork-based Workvivo raises €21m as it considers hiring spree

Cork-based employee engagement software firm Workvivo has announced a new funding round of €20.8m.

It brings the total amount raised by the firm, founded by Joe Lennon and John Goulding, to €36m.

Workvivo says that the new round, which was led by venture capitalist firm Tiger Global, triples its value, but did not specify a valuation. Local Irish VC firm Frontline is a previous investor, as is Zoom founder Eric Yuan and Enterprise Ireland.

The company is believed to also be considering a big hiring round of as many as 200 people, with new hubs in Dublin and London to add to its headquarters in Cork. It currently employs around 100 people.

Workvivo counts giants such as Amazon, Bupa and Telus International as its clients. It is in competition with Microsoft Viva, Facebook Workspaces, and other employee portal services from tech giants. Its platform service provides access to common workplace tools such as Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace and several popular HR, CRM and productivity tools.

“We’re working with some of the world’s largest organisations to help them foster world-class workplace cultures,” said CEO and co-founder John Goulding. “We’re thrilled to announce this new round of funding which will help fuel the next step in our journey. People spend a huge amount of their hours each week at work. The employee experience is crucial for leaders to prioritise as employees are more burned out and disconnected from their company’s culture than ever.”



