Cork-based Teamwork raises €59m in first funding round

The Cork-based productivity software company Teamwork has raised $70m (€59.2m) in its first round of funding.

The 14-year-old company, co-founded by Peter Coppinger and Daniel Mackey, is getting the cash from the London-based venture capital firm Bregal Milestone.

The deal does not disclose what Teamwork’s estimated private capital valuation is.

“We have been proud to be bootstrapped and to have built a product that over 20,000 businesses love, but we believe the time is right to take Teamwork to the next level,” said chief executive Peter Coppinger. “We have an incredible vision for the platform we are building. We aim to be the best place in the world to run any client-services team. This investment will allow us to achieve that vision faster, attract great staff and invest in faster growth.”

Headquartered in Blackpool on the outskirts of Cork City, Teamwork employs 270 people in five countries and had been eyeing expansion with office plans for a nearby plot of land. It has additional offices in Boston, Belfast, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Bregal Milestone provides “growth capital and strategic assistance” to support companies in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. It part of Bregal Investments, a global investment firm that has invested over €15 billion to date.

“Peter and Dan are true entrepreneurs and world-class operators having built a comprehensive end-to-end project management solution without any external capital,” said Ian Kwok, principal of Bregal Milestone.

“Against the backdrop of rapid adoption of remote working and the increased demand for better workforce collaboration, Teamwork is well positioned to continue its successful track record and generate accelerated growth. Our strategic investment will significantly accelerate Teamwork’s ambition to become the world’s leading project management SaaS platform for client services companies.”