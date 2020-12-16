Cork-based AI firm Everseen tops Deloitte Fast 50

Cork-based computer vision company Everseen has topped Deloitte’s 2020 Fast 50 Technology Awards, recording revenue growth of 2,879pc over the last four years.

Dublin-based conversational intelligence firm Webio came second with a growth rate of 2,794pc. Online food-ordering platform Flipdish was third with revenue growth of 1,960pc over the same period.

The average revenue of companies featured in this year’s Fast 50 ranking was approximately €90 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 400pc.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Cumulatively, the 2020 Fast 50 listed firms recorded €3.3 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 4,600 people in 2019.

32 of the companies are Leinster-based, with 11 from Ulster and 8 from Munster. Overall, 10 counties are represented in the 2020 listing.

The longstanding Deloitte Fast 50 acknowledges revenue growth over a four-year period, though not profit.

Two of the top five winners from the North, fourth-placed Catagen (Antrim) and fifth-placed Foods Connected (Derry).

The vast majority of the winners are software firms, with a handful of communications and life sciences companies.

Overall winner Everseen also won a sub-category in the awards process, Deloitte’s ‘Innovative New Technology’ award in association with Google.

Founded in Cork in 2007, the company develops computer vision and artificial intelligence solutions for some of the world’s largest retailers.

“I’m thrilled to get this recognition of our company’s success, especially as a new entrant into the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards programme,” said Everseen CEO, Alan O’Herlihy. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to support our customers and increase revenue and we’re proud of what we have achieved to date.”

Now running 21 years, the Deloitte Fast 50 this year included an inaugural Alumni Award to recognise a company that has played a major part in the Fast 50 Programme to date. The winner, having ranked in first place for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017, is Tommy Kelly, CEO of Dublin-based ecommerce firm eShopWorld.

There was also an ‘impact award’ presented, in association with Facebook. That went to SilverCloud Health, for “making the most significant impact within the current year”.

And the winner of the Women In Technology Advocate Award, presented in association with Vodafone, went to Vicki Reynolds, CTO of i3PT Certification.

“From FlipDish – who have provided their restaurant customers with online ordering solutions to help them survive – to Glofox – who have developed virtual offerings for gyms to help us all stay fit and healthy, from the safety of our own homes – Irish tech companies have truly outdone themselves this year,” said David Shanahan, partner at Deloitte Ireland.

“Special congratulations to Everseen, who have hit the top rank on the Fast 50 shortlist on their first appearance, with phenomenal growth over the past four years.”

To enter the competition, companies must be Irish-owned (including the North) and have accounts covering a minimum of four years. They must also be considered a technology company that either owns its own proprietary intellectual property that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues, manufactures a technology related product, engages in a lot of research and development or otherwise uses its own unique technology “to solve problems”. It’s not open to resellers, consulting firms or professional services firms.

It also has to have a base-year operating revenue of €50,000 or more and a ‘year 4’ operating revenue of at least €1m.

The top 50 ranking of this year’s Technology Fast 50 ranking can be seen at www.fast50.ie.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors