Contact-tracing: why new app’s success will be a numbers game

A lack of take-up and concerns over privacy may threaten ministers' plan to deploy our phones in the fight against Covid-19, writes technology editor Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

Ireland will soon get a contact-tracing app to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

But will it work? And will we have to give up more of our privacy by letting it tell the government where we are at all times?

Progress on releasing the app has been slow. Neither the company building the technology, Waterford-based NearForm, nor the HSE has explained how it will work.

