Company of ex-NBP boss lands €260m funding for rural rollout in North

Left to right: Colin Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer with Fibrus, Angela McGowan Director CBI in NI, and Dominc Kearns, Fibrus co-founder

The company founded by the former head of the National Broadband Plan has landed £220m (€260m) in funding to roll out state-subsidised rural broadband in Northern Ireland.

Conal Henry’s Fibrus, co-founded with CEO Dominic Kearns, announced that it has received the investment from the UK Infrastructure Bank. Mr Henry ran the initial National Broadband Plan bid in partnership with bid chairman David McCourt.

The Northern Ireland Executive is putting £197m (€233m) of public money into the scheme, which aims to connect 330,000 homes outside commercial operators’ high-speed network.

Fibrus says that it is already available to 120,000 homes and businesses in the North, with a target of 250,000 by the end of this year.

It says that it is close to completing its roll-out in Omagh, with other towns such as Ballymoney, Cookstown, Downpatrick, Dromore, Coleraine and Banbridge set to be done before the end of 2022.

The company has also entered the English market, where it will build broadband connections in the northwestern province of Cumbria.

“Too many homes and businesses have been left behind by other broadband providers and that is not acceptable,” said Colin Hutchinson, chief financial officer with Fibrus.

“This latest investment helps us to meet our current plan of connecting 330,000 premises and we are already well ahead of schedule. We are making Northern Ireland a better place to live, to work and to invest in.”

