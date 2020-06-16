Commission opens investigation into Apple practices regarding Apple Pay

The European Commission has opened an investigation to assess whether Apple's conduct in connection with Apple Pay violates EU competition rules.

The Commission says it has concerns that Apple's terms, conditions, and other measures related to the integration of Apple Pay for buying goods and services through apps and websites on iPhone and iPad devices may distort competition and reduce choice.

In addition, Apple Pay is the only mobile payment solution that may access the tap-and-go technology on iPhones for payments in stores. The investigation will also focus on alleged restrictions of access to Apple Pay for specific products of rivals on iPhones and iPads.

The Commission will investigate the possible impact of the tech giant’s practices on competition in providing mobile payments solutions.

If proven, the practices under investigation may breach EU competition rules on anticompetitive agreements between companies and, or, on the abuse of a dominant position.

The case was triggered by a complaint from Swedish music streaming service Spotify last year. Another smaller rival also filed a similar grievance related to e-books and audiobooks in March this year.

"It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices,” Commissioner Vestager added.

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay marked the company's diversification from sales of devices like iPhones and iPads.

Commenting on the probe, the company said it follows the law “in everything we do and we embrace competition at every stage because we believe it pushes us to deliver even better results.”

“It's disappointing the European Commission is advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else. We don’t think that’s right — we want to maintain a level playing field where anyone with determination and a great idea can succeed.”

(Additional reporting Reuters)

Online Editors