| 9.2°C Dublin

Coloured iMacs star in Apple launch as Irish designer takes centre stage

Apple launched a slew of new products, including new iMacs, AirTags, Apple TV and iPad Pro models.

Apple&rsquo;s new coloured iMac lineup Expand
Apple&rsquo;s new AirTag Expand
Apple&rsquo;s updated Apple TV 4K Expand
Apple&rsquo;s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple Expand
Apple&rsquo;s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white Expand
Apple&rsquo;s Irish camera designer, Fiona O&rsquo;Leary Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s new coloured iMac lineup

Apple’s new coloured iMac lineup

Apple&rsquo;s new AirTag

Apple’s new AirTag

Apple&rsquo;s updated Apple TV 4K

Apple’s updated Apple TV 4K

Apple&rsquo;s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple

Apple&rsquo;s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white

Apple’s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white

Apple&rsquo;s Irish camera designer, Fiona O&rsquo;Leary

Apple’s Irish camera designer, Fiona O’Leary

/

Apple’s new coloured iMac lineup

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Apple has unveiled a slew of new upgraded computers and gadgets.

The star of the lineup is a new range of coloured iMacs, with Apple’s powerful new M1 chip under the hood. The 24-inch desktop computer, which costs from €1,499, is twice as slim as the current range of iMacs and comes in a choice of seven different colours.

The decision to inject colour — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue or silver — into the lineup will be a reminder of Apple’s original candy-coloured iMac of 1998, which is credited as being the turnaround product introduced by Steve Jobs to rescue the company..

The new iMacs have much-improved HD webcams for video calls as well as high-end 4.5k displays and claimed studio-quality microphones.

Apple&rsquo;s new AirTag Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s new AirTag

Apple’s new AirTag

Apple’s new AirTag

Apple also released a new gadget called AirTags, which can be attached to items prone to be misplaced, such as keys. The AirTags will work with Apple’s ‘Find My’ system, which includes ‘last known location’ and is live over Bluetooth. When called upon from an iPhone, the AirTags emit a sound to tell the user where they’re located. The AirTags will have a year’s battery life.

Apple&rsquo;s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white

Apple’s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white

Apple’s updated iPad Pro now also comes in white

Apple also updated its iPad Pro tablets, adding extra engine power, new high definition screen technology and more powerful cameras.

The cameras were introduced during the launch by Apple’s Irish camera designer, Fiona O’Leary. Ms O’Leary, a graduate from Dublin’s National College of Art and Design, works for the company at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple&rsquo;s Irish camera designer, Fiona O&rsquo;Leary Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s Irish camera designer, Fiona O&rsquo;Leary

Apple’s Irish camera designer, Fiona O’Leary

Apple’s Irish camera designer, Fiona O’Leary

The top-end tablet, which is often used as rival device to laptops, now matches Apple’s MacBooks for engine and processing power.

The updated machine also serves as a reminder that Apple will not merge its MacBook and iPad Pro lines anytime soon.

Apple&rsquo;s updated Apple TV 4K Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s updated Apple TV 4K

Apple’s updated Apple TV 4K

Apple’s updated Apple TV 4K

Meanwhile, Apple upgraded its Apple TV 4K set top box, to allow for HDR at higher frame rates. This comes courtesy of a chip upgrade to the A12 processor. The device also comes with a new remote control.

Separately, Apple released its HomePod mini speaker in Ireland for the first time. It will be available from June for €99.

And the tech giant has also launched a subscription podcast service, which pits it more squarely against services such as Spotify.

Apple&rsquo;s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple Expand

Close

Apple&rsquo;s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now comes in purple

Finally, Apple has released a new purple colour variant for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

7 Things: Adrian Weckler on Tech

Get Adrian Weckler's roundup of what's important in the world of technology. Every Friday.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy