Apple has unveiled a slew of new upgraded computers and gadgets.

The star of the lineup is a new range of coloured iMacs, with Apple’s powerful new M1 chip under the hood. The 24-inch desktop computer, which costs from €1,499, is twice as slim as the current range of iMacs and comes in a choice of seven different colours.

The decision to inject colour — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue or silver — into the lineup will be a reminder of Apple’s original candy-coloured iMac of 1998, which is credited as being the turnaround product introduced by Steve Jobs to rescue the company..

The new iMacs have much-improved HD webcams for video calls as well as high-end 4.5k displays and claimed studio-quality microphones.

Apple also released a new gadget called AirTags, which can be attached to items prone to be misplaced, such as keys. The AirTags will work with Apple’s ‘Find My’ system, which includes ‘last known location’ and is live over Bluetooth. When called upon from an iPhone, the AirTags emit a sound to tell the user where they’re located. The AirTags will have a year’s battery life.

Apple also updated its iPad Pro tablets, adding extra engine power, new high definition screen technology and more powerful cameras.

The cameras were introduced during the launch by Apple’s Irish camera designer, Fiona O’Leary. Ms O’Leary, a graduate from Dublin’s National College of Art and Design, works for the company at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The top-end tablet, which is often used as rival device to laptops, now matches Apple’s MacBooks for engine and processing power.

The updated machine also serves as a reminder that Apple will not merge its MacBook and iPad Pro lines anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Apple upgraded its Apple TV 4K set top box, to allow for HDR at higher frame rates. This comes courtesy of a chip upgrade to the A12 processor. The device also comes with a new remote control.

Separately, Apple released its HomePod mini speaker in Ireland for the first time. It will be available from June for €99.

And the tech giant has also launched a subscription podcast service, which pits it more squarely against services such as Spotify.

Finally, Apple has released a new purple colour variant for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

