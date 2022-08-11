| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

College essentials – 8 top tech tools you will need for third level

HP 14s-dq251 laptop Expand
MacBook Air M1 laptop Expand
Sony CH710N headphones Expand
Samsung Odyssey G32A 27 monitor Expand
Omni Mobile 25600 power bank Expand
JBL Charge 5 speaker Expand
Wukur 45w charging station Expand
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Expand

Close

HP 14s-dq251 laptop

HP 14s-dq251 laptop

MacBook Air M1 laptop

MacBook Air M1 laptop

Sony CH710N headphones

Sony CH710N headphones

Samsung Odyssey G32A 27 monitor

Samsung Odyssey G32A 27 monitor

Omni Mobile 25600 power bank

Omni Mobile 25600 power bank

JBL Charge 5 speaker

JBL Charge 5 speaker

Wukur 45w charging station

Wukur 45w charging station

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

/

HP 14s-dq251 laptop

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

What’s the best laptop, monitor, power-bank or noise-cancelling headphones for a college student? Or rather, what’s the best you can get at a reasonable price in a cost-of-living crisis? We pick eight decent options for the freshers of 2022.

1. Budget laptop – HP 14s-dq2512

(€529)

Most Watched

Privacy