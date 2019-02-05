Children spend 21pc of their time online playing 'Fortnite', while Facebook drops in popularity - new survey

Children spend an astonishing 21pc of the time they spend online playing "Fortnite".

According to iKydz, an organisation that specialises in parental internet control solutions, 2018 has shown a rise in gaming.

Newly revealed research shows that this has mainly been driven by the hugely popular online game.

YouTube remains a popular platform for children, with the amount of viewing time taking up 22pc of their average daily allowance

While the research shows that childrens' use of “Facebook” has declined greatly, dropping from 21pc in 2017 to 5pc in 2018.

This, iKydz says, suggests that parents have been applying greater restrictions to social media usage for their children.

While the national average amount of time spent online has decreased greatly in the past year (by 16pc) from 5.5 hours daily to 4.26 hours daily, 13 counties are still above this average.

In Wexford, for example, children spend up to 5.6 hours daily online.

“Parents are increasingly aware of risks associated with overexposure to online activity," said John Molloy, founder of iKyds.

Online Editors