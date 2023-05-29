ChatGPT scored up to H1 on Leaving Cert computer science exam

A UCD PhD researcher found that ChatGPT breezed through the exam paper.

ChatGPT breezed through the Leaving Cert computer science exam with results up to H1, according to new research conducted in UCD.

The artificial intelligence model answered 55 of 62 questions correctly in the examination segment of the 2021 test, worth 70pc of the Leaving Cert grade, according to results recorded by computer science PhD student Joyce Mahon.

“There is an element of choice in this examination,” said Ms Mahon.

“If only ChatGPT’s best answers are counted, it would receive very close to 100pc, depending on the marker and their interpretation of the marking criteria. This means that ChatGPT would receive a H1, the highest grade possible grade. As the examination comprises 70pc of the overall grade for this subject, a grade of H3 could potentially be achieved even before considering the Leaving Certificate coursework component worth 30pc.”

A Studyclix.ie survey of 1,000 first year to sixth years students this month found that one in five second-level students has used ChatGPT for school-related tasks such as writing essays or creating computer coding.

While some teachers have expressed fear that ChatGPT might be giving students shortcuts that amount to cheating, Ms Mahon said that the technology can be useful in helping the learning process.

OpenAI's 'Oppenheimer moment' and possible effects on future employment

“The performance of large language models on certain tasks such as the one here is impressive, and they are constantly improving,” she said. “In our experiment many solutions contained more detail than the marking scheme prescribes. These models also have other benefits. For instance they can provide students and educators with unlimited examples, alternative approaches, and help with ‘blank page syndrome’.”

However, she added that ChatGPT must be understood to include errors.

“Generative AI models such as ChatGPT are not infallible. We are taught early on to not believe everything that we read. Perhaps today’s students should also be taught to not believe everything a large language model provides. Students in traditional exams are encouraged to double-check their answers. The same applies when using ChatGPT. If anything, this is a good lesson for students to learn.”

The results of the UCD research should not be taken to suggest that the Leaving Cert is a busted flush as a testing process, she said.

“The Leaving Certificate is an invigilated exam,” she sais. “The advent of this technology is just another, albeit fast and large, step in the same direction humans have been going in for ages. In addition, the Leaving Cert Computer Science features 30pc for coursework assessment which is overseen by their teacher. While ChatGPT could be used for this, the nature of this project work is much more involved than the questions found on a paper exam. It is likely that technology is a little bit off from being able to do as well on this coursework as it does on the paper exam.”

Nevertheless, Ms Joyce said that the technology could radically affect the way that computer science, and programming in particular, is approached.

“Programming can be mentally challenging and progress, especially when learning, can seem slow,” she said. “Generative AI can mitigate these challenges. In fact professional programmers using GitHub Copilot, powered by ChatGPT, cite speed, programmer satisfaction, and the conservation of mental energy amongst the biggest reasons they use it.”

Ms Joyce also predicted that ‘prompt engineering’, where prompts in natural language like English rather than code is entered, could become more prominent.

“Prompt Engineering is emerging as a new profession with some salaries in the six-figure range and prompt engineering is already being taught to students,” she said.

“The nature of programming may also change from programmers directly entering line after line of code character by character on a keyboard, to entering prompts into a Generative AI model like ChatGPT.”

Ms Mahon’s work at UCD is part of the Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning and is supervised by Dr Brett Becker and Dr Brian Mac Namee.