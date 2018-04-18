American YouTube personality,filmmaker, vlogger, and co-founder of multimedia company Beme; Casey Neistat has been confirmed as a headline keynote speaker at the two day technology conference set to take place in the CCD on April 18 & 19 2018.

Casey has over 8 million YouTube subscribers and over 1 million online followers. Neistat

who is also a writer and a director has over the time registered his name among the famous and well-paid YouTubers around the world. His YouTube channel ‘Casey Neistat’ has earned

him millions of dollars through billions of viewers all over the world. Today, he is also known for his roles in the HBO series The Neistat Brothers.

A prolific and passionate public speaker, Casey Neistat’s most successful videos are the Snowboarding With The NYPD video which has over 17 million views and the Crazy German

Water Park with over 20 million views. He has won two great awards so far- The Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award of 2011 and the YouTube Star of the Year Award

in 2016. He was also honoured with ‘New Media Star Award’ at the GQ Men of the Year

award event.

Neistat joins a growing list of globally recognised names who will speak at DTS, an event which aims to forge meaningful and lasting relationships and networks for its 10,000

attendees across 2 days. The conference is especially committed to advancing certain groups within the community

most notably students, women in tech and startups and are this announcement comes just one week after DTS announced a huge Women in Tech initiative for 2018. The two day conference will explore global technology trends with keynote speakers across

each discipline representing companies such as Shazam, Microsoft, NASA and The Bitcoin Foundation.

