Carphone Warehouse to close in Ireland with almost 500 jobs lost

Carphone Warehouse is to close its business in Ireland, with 486 people set to lose their jobs.

The company has 69 standalone stores and 12 stores-within-a-store in Ireland. All will close today.

Dixons Carphone, the parent company, has called the move “difficult but necessary”.

It follows the business’s decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.

“Over the last year Carphone Warehouse Ireland has seen a decrease in footfall year to date in excess of 40pc and a 25pc increase in customers buying sim free handsets,” the company said in a statement.

“Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles.”

The company says that it will “fully support” all staff involved.

“Dixons Carphone will go well beyond its obligations in financial and other support for all affected colleagues,” the company said.

Online Editors