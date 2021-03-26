Carphone Warehouse fights to keep Eir on board

Carphone Warehouse is currently negotiating with Eir over its future relationship

Carphone Warehouse and Eir are currently negotiating on whether to continue their sales relationship, according to executives close to both companies.

It comes just weeks after Vodafone announced it will stop selling its phones and plans through the independent chain, which has 81 stores here.

A spokesperson for Carphone Warehouse said that it is “currently working through commercial negotiations” with Eir around the issue.

A spokesperson for Eir said that the company would not be commenting at this time on the matter.

Carphone Warehouse trades on the strength of being a one stop shop for all of Ireland’s biggest operators.

However, from April it will have a minority of mobile operator brands on board. This comes at a time when new budget entrants such as GoMo, 48 and Clear Mobile are chipping away at largest brands, while other players such as Tesco Mobile have built up substantial market share in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Three said that the operator remains committed to selling phones and plans through Carphone Warehouse. Three is Ireland’s second largest mobile operator.

Carphone Warehouse is still licking the wounds of a €20m loss on its own mobile operator, iD Mobile, launched in 2015. After struggling to gain customers, it folded in 2018.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Carphone Warehouse said that it remains “committed” to its mobile business in Ireland.

“We’re committed to our mobile category and we’re underway with our strategy for mobile in Ireland as we move to a truly omnichannel approach, to provide our customers with the amazing tech they want, whenever and wherever they want it.”

Online Editors