Canon hints at professional mirrorless camera and unveils 1DX Mark iii

Canon made the statement as it announced a new professional flagship DSLR camera, the 1DX Mark iii. It’s the first major upgrade on Canon’s top-end professional camera in several years, replacing the €6,300 1DX Mark ii.

To date, the 1D series of cameras is the most-used professional model among sports photographers and is also heavily relied on by wildlife and other action shooters.

But it’s based on outgoing technology, which is fading in market share. A spokesman for Canon said that Canon concentrates on giving photographers what they need and are comfortable with.

The new 1DX Mark iii model comes with boosted new autofocusing abilities, with a new autofocusing sensor that, Canon claims, has 28 times more resolution than the 1D X Mark ii’s AF sensor. Canon says that this will make autofocusing more accurate and consistent.

There will also be a new Digic processor and a new CMOS sensor, with Canon promising better high ISO performance.

Canon says it can shoot at 20 frames per second, getting closer to the 30 frames per second available on systems like Sony’s mirrorless A9.

It will also be able to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second and be capable of internal Raw video recording, taking Canon further into professional videography with its DSLR line-up.

Because of the extra data it will be able to process, Canon says that the camera will only accept CFexpress memory cards in its dual memory slots.

Finally, the 1DX Mark iii is promising “dramatically” better battery life, using the same LP-E19 batteries used across much of Canon’s existing 1D range.

The new camera indicates that Canon still sees traditionally-made DSLR cameras as flagship models for professionals, rather than the mirrorless models that companies like Sony have bet the future on.

Canon’s existing Eos R and Eos RP mirrorless models are aimed at consumers and enthusiasts, with significantly poorer battery life, single SD card slots and fewer accessories.

However, the wider market is moving away from DSLR technology to mirrorless. Canon’s announcement about a future high-end mirrorless model may be an acknowledgement that it has to provide a professional model in this space to keep its dominance of the camera market.

In this vein, Canon also announced three new lenses for its mirrorless RF system: a 70-200mm f2.8L, an 85mm f1.2L and a variant of that 85mm f1.2L that has a special coating which creates a separate bokeh effect.

These will all work natively with Canon’s existing Eos R and RP cameras without an adaptor. They will also work all future full frame mirrorless cameras from the company.

The new 70-200mm lens is substantially shorter than the current EF ‘L’ version of the lens for DSLRs, although it does have an extendable barrel.

Canon says it has now completed the ‘holy trinity’ of everyday professional lenses for its mirrorless RF system that working photographers prize: a 15-35mm f2.8L, a 24-70mm f2.8L and a 70-200mm f2.8L. All three have optical stabilisation.

Canon also announced a new tripod grip and a stereo microphone.

Canon’s product launches come as Fujifilm unveiled its latest mirrorless camera, the X-Pro 3. The update on its existing X-Pro 2 model seeks to replicate a film camera’s workflow by hiding the rear screen. Photos and screen menus can only be accessed by flipping the screen down.

Otherwise, the new model comes with the same 26-megapixel sensor and internal components as Fujifilm’s current X-T3. Its price is being pitched at around €1,900, well above the €1,500 price of the X-T3. Fujifilm’s X-Pro series has always been more expensive than its X-T series of cameras because of the hybrid (optical and electronic) viewfinder.

