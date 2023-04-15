Can we ever be more interesting than our phones?

Lost connection: It is not just the young ones glued to their phones in social situations. Photo via Getty

The other day, I finally snapped. “Why are you looking at your phone?” I said to my other half. “You’re supposed to be watching TV.”

“I am watching TV,” she replied.

“You’re not, you’re looking at your phone.”

“I’m still watching it, though.”

Leave aside the irony that it’s me — a tech journalist who has probably written more about smartphones over the last decade than anyone else in Ireland — who is griping at my wife in this way.

I’m going to say it: we oldies now have an issue with staring at our phones too often, in too many situations.

Last weekend, I had a lovely lunch just outside Kenmare. The restaurant was by the shore; the scenery was stunning. But several tables didn’t see any of it. Many of the middle-aged couples just sat in silence staring at their phones.

Maybe there were urgent messages they had to attend to. Or they were seeking updates on a situation where loved ones were affected?

Come off it. They were browsing their WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook feeds. Privately. Solitarily. Like every other person in their 40s, 50s and 60s now does when they get a spare moment.

Oh, the irony. How we used to tut at teens who sat around with each other, glued to their phones. “They can’t be present with each other,” we complained. “They have no attention span. They’re glued to their stupid phones.”

Fast-forward a few years to the bedrooms of every partially grey-haired person in the country. Who among us does not now sit scrolling our phones in bed at night? Or first thing in the morning? Who isn’t tempted to take our phone out of our pocket for company during the slow bits of the TV series we’re following?

Among the younger cohort of this group, how many parents do we see stuck with their nose in their phones as their toddler sits, looking up at them, asking for affection?

And what do we get out of all this? News? Undoubtedly. Entertainment? Probably. Insights into the lives of others? Maybe.

But is it worth our attention and focus being captured so comprehensively? Is our phone’s gateway to animal videos and outraged opinions really that much more compelling than our friends, family and career? If it is — and it may be, to our perception — isn’t it worth pausing to reflect a moment on what that says about our lives and the way we live it? Can we ever be more interesting than our phones’ feeds?

For years, I’ve argued that smartphones are a voluntary thing, a powerful, entertaining, transformative tool that allows much more convenience and information in our lives. I’m still convinced of this. I live it every day. I wouldn’t really go back to an era before smartphones.

But I increasingly dream about it. I dream about sitting in a restaurant or a cinema where people aren’t staring robotically at their screens, scrolling, taking in reel after reel, story after story, tweet after tweet. I dream about not hearing the ‘ding!’ from the WhatsApps and messages of older people who have recently started the journey into smartphone immersion and haven’t figured out yet how rude it is for those noises to be interrupting a communal atmosphere. I dream about a rule people observe that their companions and acquaintances — any society at all who is present — are always a higher priority than checking up on a reply made to a remark posted on a controversial tweet or Facebook page.

You may say I’m a dreamer. Sadly, among middle-aged people, I may be the only one.