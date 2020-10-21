Businessman Declan Ganley denies US report of ‘no bid contract’ push

Galway-based telecoms entrepreneur Declan Ganley has denied that his company, Rivada Networks, is seeking to benefit from an alleged push by Donald Trump’s White House to grant Rivada a ‘no bid’ contract for valuable radio spectrum in the US.

Responding to a CNN report claiming that Trump was lobbying the Pentagon on Rivada’s behalf, Mr Ganley called the allegation that the White House wants to fast-track a contract for Rivada without a competitive process “a lie”.

“If we were offered a no bid contract, we would turn it down,” Mr Ganley, who is CEO and chairman of Rivada, tweeted.

He accused the CNN network of running the story at the behest of its corporate owner, telecoms firm AT&T.

“I was wondering when AT&T would roll out CNN to spin their spin and it didn't take long,” he tweeted.

I was wondering when AT&T would roll out @CNN to spin their spin and it didn't take long. It's amazing. You hear the guy say "without a competitive process" with a straight face. I see that they were given this exact quote in writing: — Declan Ganley 🇭🇰 (@declanganley) October 20, 2020

This accusation was denied by the network.

“No one affiliated with this story has communicated with anyone at AT&T in any way about this story,” wrote Jake Tapper, CNN anchor and the network’s chief Washington correspondent.

Despite Mr Ganley residing in Galway, Rivada Networks operates mainly in the US. While it has bid for regional networks and state emergency frequencies, it has been promoting technology that would allow for dynamic sharing of mobile and radio spectrum. This, the company claims, would encourage more usage of spectrum, less hoarding and less waste.

It lost out on a substantial state contract worth an estimate $7bn — to AT&T — four years ago that would have seen it control emergency ‘first responders’ spectrum across large parts of the US.

It also missed out on a substantial state contract in Mexico three years ago in controversial circumstances.

Rivada has a number of senior retired military personnel on its board, including former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Richard Myers, US Admiral Jim Loy and former British Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Guthrie. It also has former government of Maryland, Martin O’Malley, on its board. The former adviser to US president George W Bush, Karl Rove, is an investor in the company.

Mr Ganley has a controversial political history in Ireland, having opposed the Lisbon Treaty referendum in Ireland and running unsuccessfully for the European Parliament as a candidate for his own party, Libertas.

He sold a large forestry operation in Russia in the 1990s before entering telecoms, bidding unsuccessfully for the second mobile phone licence in Ireland, which businessman Denis O’Brien won.

