Business tech giant Oracle enters race to acquire under-fire TikTok

Oracle, the world's second-largest software maker, is weighing a surprise bid for part of TikTok's business, seeking to rival Microsoft in the race to acquire the viral video-streaming app, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, controlled by billionaire Larry Ellison, has made a preliminary approach to other parties, including the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, to partner with it in a bid for the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the people said, asking not to be identified.

It isn't clear why Oracle, which focuses on business customers and has virtually no investments in consumer apps or social media, would want to acquire TikTok. However, co-founder Mr Ellison is one of the few Silicon Valley moguls to openly support US President Donald Trump.

Mr Ellison, whose company was once among the industry's most aggressively acquisitive, hosted a fundraiser at his estate for the US president in February.

The entry of Oracle would challenge Microsoft's bargaining position, as the Redmond-based company had been the only party to publicly confirm it was in talks with TikTok owner ByteDance. Mr Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to sell its US assets within 90 days, adding to an earlier executive order that would prohibit US persons and companies from doing business with TikTok effective 45 days from August 6.

Oracle didn't immediately respond, while ByteDance declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. Sequoia, a venture investor in ByteDance, also declined to comment. The 'Financial Times' reported on the talks earlier.

Expand Close Analysts and bankers have estimated the value of TikTok's US business at between $20bn and $50bn Bloomberg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Analysts and bankers have estimated the value of TikTok's US business at between $20bn and $50bn

The potential bid makes "little strategic sense," said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, "given its subscale cloud business and TikTok's lack of synergies with its core database or applications products."

Oracle's shares were up 2.8pc in premarket trading in New York Tuesday.

Valued at roughly $166bn (€139bn), Oracle held about $43bn in cash or near equivalents as of the end of May, making it one of few companies that could potentially afford the lofty price tag for TikTok. Analysts and bankers have estimated the value of TikTok's US business at between $20bn and $50bn, a wide range that reflects the complexity involved in separating TikTok's American and global businesses.

Other potential bidders on the assets include social media company Twitter.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent