Bruton signals fresh delay to National Broadband Plan

MINISTER Richard Bruton has signalled a fresh delay in the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

He has confirmed that it will not go to Cabinet tomorrow.

It was previously previously suggested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the matter would be considered by ministers before Easter.

The NBP process has been beset with delayed and difficulties.

There is just one remaining bidder in the process.

Mr Bruton has said that “due diligence” is being currently carried out on the NBP bid.

He said that he won’t be bringing a recommendation on the NBP to Cabinet tomorrow.

Online Editors