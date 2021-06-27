Bray-born entrepreneur joins hi-tech venture fund backed by Bill Gates 

Conrad Burke, the Bray-born entrepreneur who previously founded Innovalight – a maker of silicon ink for solar panels that was sold to DuPont – has launched Meta VC Partners, a venture capital firm backed by Bill Gates and former Microsoft CTO Nathan Myhrvold.

San Francisco-based Meta VC is raising $100m to invest in metamaterials – materials which have acoustic, electromagnetic, or other advanced micro- or nanoscale properties, and are made from composite materials such as metal or plastic.

Their development began at Duke University in North Carolina – with whom Burke has worked, and will continue to work closely – and the University of California in San Diego.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Burke said: “We aim to invest in four areas: first, imaging and sensors being developed for self-driving, robotics, and augmented reality. Secondly, wireless power and improvements in energy harvesting in solar panels.

“Other hot growth areas are in faster optical computing technologies, where power consumption and processing speed are bottlenecks – and fourthly, satellite and terrestrial communication networks.”

The firm will invest anywhere from $2m, with larger follow-on amounts. It has already backed Neurophos, an optical AI chip firm, and satellite communication firm Mangata. About 12 more investments are expected in the next 18 months.

Invention Science Fund, the incubator at Myhrvold’s Intellectual Ventures patent fund, where Burke previously worked, spun out two metamaterials firms – security firm Evolv Technologies, and antenna maker Kymeta Corp.

Burke sold Innovalight to DuPont for about $60m (€50m) in 2011.

“That was probably the most enjoyable six years in my career. From pioneering research from the Universities of Minnesota and Texas, my team found a new way of improving solar panels using silicon nanomaterials.

"Building a startup is lonely and gruelling, with many responsibilities, unknowns, and an uncertain outcome – but it’s a lot of fun and is very rewarding,” he said.