| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bitcoin has been a rollercoaster ride for investors, but will there continue to be more ups than downs?

PayPal founder Peter Thiel says Bitcoin is &lsquo;a new power balance between governments and citizens&rsquo;. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

PayPal founder Peter Thiel says Bitcoin is &lsquo;a new power balance between governments and citizens&rsquo;. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

PayPal founder Peter Thiel says Bitcoin is ‘a new power balance between governments and citizens’. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

PayPal founder Peter Thiel says Bitcoin is ‘a new power balance between governments and citizens’. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Is it time to take a punt on Bitcoin? Or is it all a big Ponzi scheme waiting to collapse?

Bitcoin’s value has slumped by 30pc this month.

The reasons are many. China, where so much of it is mined, is saying it might crack down. Environmentalists are against it, saying it uses up too much energy. And now even Elon Musk has nixed its use for buying Teslas.

Related topics

More On Cryptocurrency

Most Watched

Privacy